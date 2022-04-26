Cuban central province holds actions for World Environment Day





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Under the slogan "The Earth is not our planet, it is our home", the CITMA Territorial Delegation in the province of Cienfuegos launched the communication campaign for June 5, World Environment Day.



The commemoration will last until September 16, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.



During the celebrations for the 5th anniversary of the State Plan for the fight against climate change, Tarea Vida ("Task Life"), and in honor of the environmental date, the call for the contests "For my planet" and "For a single Earth" was launched.



The relevant authorities will present the Provincial Environmental Award and the Territorial Environmental Recognition corresponding to 2022, in addition to calling for these awards for next year.



During the celebration, the environmental thought of the leader of the Cuban Revolution Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz will be evoked, as well as other personalities of the revolutionary process.



This year's celebration of World Environment Day will take place five decades after the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, Sweden, with the slogan One Earth, as on that occasion in 1972.