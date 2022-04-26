Theoretical sessions of the BioHabana 2022 Congress begin today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The first day of theoretical sessions of the BioHabana 2022 International Congress will open today with a master lecture by Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, which is being held until next Friday at the Havana Convention Center in the virtual modality.



Symposiums on the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer immunotherapy, brain diseases, industry 4.0, medical technology, bioprocesses and new business models for high-tech sectors will be held Tuesday.



Prestigious researchers from Cuba and the world will address topics such as prevention and vaccination strategies and the development of immunogens against SARS-CoV-2, the use of HeberFERON and Nimotuzumab, knowledge management and digital transformation in healthcare, and advances in the biopharmaceutical industry.



BioHabana's scientific program includes more than 600 presentations, including 201 lectures, 78 of which will be given by foreign delegates.



More than 900 delegates and foreign guests from 51 countries are attending the meeting, including scientists, technologists and specialists from different universities, research institutes, health institutions and the business sector.