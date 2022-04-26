Everything is ready to March on May Day





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Havana citizens will march on the city’s Revolution Square on May Day to celebrate their spirit of resistance and their victory on the pandemic, against the blockade imposed by the United State and the media war launched against Cuba.



The statement was made by Alfredo Vazquez, general secretary of the provincial committee of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation in Havana.



In a television appearance, Vazquez said that a large number of workers’ unions have met their main production schedules showing their objectives of working for the country’s economic and social development.



The huge May Day mobilization will start at 1 am next Sunday by transporting participants from nearby municipalities.



The march will be organized by unions, work centers and education collectives, student organizations and communities. Heading the march will be the health and science workers who have played a key role against the pandemic.