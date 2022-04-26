Cuban Premier: Attending to the People’s Concerns is an Obligation





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Any leader in today’s Cuba must bear in mind that attending to the people’s concern is not just another task, but an obligation, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero in a meeting with government teams in charge of responding to the peoples’ concerns, claims and denunciations.



We, the revolutionaries depend on the people so we are obliged to attend to the people, meet the needs, said the Premier according to the Cuban Presidency.



The Premier regretted that not always the people’s concerns find a response with sensitiveness and on due time and he went on to recall the complex and difficult scenario of the country currently facing the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade, a prolonged international crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and now the impact of the conflict in Europe.



All this is joined by a media war against us, amidst which failing to attend the people’s concern feed the enemy’s action, which from the internet tries to overthrow the revolution, the premier pointed out.