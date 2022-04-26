Cuban President Attends Opening of International Biotech Congress





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attended the opening session of the BioHabana 2022 International Biotech Congress underway till April 29 at the city’s Conventions Palace.



The forum will address issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical technology, the Industry 4.0, chronic inflammation and aging, brain conditions and cancer immunotherapy.



Participants at the Congress will focus on bio-processes, their development possibilities and space for design, agricultural biotech and innovation on new business models in high-technology sectors.



With the participation of experts from Cuba and another 50 countries, the congress aims at favoring dialog among scientists and entrepreneurs to step up connections between science and economy. (photos at: fotos.acn.cu)