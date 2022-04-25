University, tourism and economic actors seek an alliance





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) With the creation in 2019 of Scientific-Student Working Groups (GTCE), which as part of the teaching-research process are linked to the business system in matters of logistics and quality in the relevant fields, the School of Tourism of the University of Havana contributes to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of the leisure industry, in line with the Cuban leaders’ call to apply more science and innovation to the economy.



Led by MSc. Rodolfo Garcia Castellanos, Assistant Professor of the said School, the GTCE members—2nd to 4th year Tourism students—are already aware of what makes logistics management more efficient, thanks to scientific-methodological instruments applied to research.



García Castellanos explained that the School is engaged in 10 research projects and, for the first time, this specialty is included in one of them, titled Promotion and development of supply chains and production linkages in Cuban tourism, focused on a number of chains, resorts and related facilities.



Tourism authorities in Havana and other provinces praised the values of the 4th Scientific Workshop organized to this end and expected to promote the importance of production linkages and capacity-building in this field, as well as the benefits of the links between universities and enterprises to implement and develop technological innovation programs, strategic alliances and supply chains.



García Castellano finished his remarks quoting Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel’s words to the annual evaluation meeting of the Ministry of Tourism, when he said, “As one of the pillars of our production, tourism must be more innovative, which it will be by developing a culture of science and innovation to deal with every possible problem".