Cuban Foreign Minister: overwhelming world rejection against the blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Relations Bruno Rodríguez said on Twitter that the worldwide clamor in favor of eliminating the blockade against Cuba is evident and overwhelming.



The #BridgesOfLove with our people are multiplying around the world.



Friends, compatriots and solidarity organizations are demanding an end to the policy of harassment, persecution and suffocation against #Cuba, the diplomat wrote on the social network.



The clamor to #EliminateTheBlockade is evident and overwhelming, the Caribbean nation's foreign minister stressed.



Cubans living abroad and solidarity people from several countries are demanding today the end of the U.S. blockade against the island, in a new day of support for Cuba.



According to reports from the Prensa Latina news agency in the U.S. city of New York, activists joined the cry of Cuba yes, blockade no! called by the Bridges of Love initiative, which quotes a text on Twitter by the director general of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, Ernesto Soberon.



Also in Guatemala, Mexico and other Latin American countries demanded the definitive lifting of Washington's siege.



From Timor-Leste, the Friendship Association of that nation with Cuba called on the administration of Democrat Joe Biden to put an end to the blockade and the hostile policy of his government.



In Milan, Italy, compatriots and friends in solidarity expressed their support for the island in the face of the aggressiveness of the White House, and similar marches were held in the cities of Miami and Portland, in the United States; Vancouver and Toronto, Canada.



The day before, in the city of Portland, Oregon, members of solidarity organizations demanded the cessation of the hostility of the U.S. government, an action they described as cruel, inhuman and criminal.



The participants also demanded the return of the territory illegally occupied in Guantanamo, where the U.S. government maintains a military base against the will of the Cuban people and government, and the elimination of restrictions on travel to the island by U.S. citizens, among other demands.



Washington has imposed for more than six decades an iron blockade against the Caribbean nation, intensified with more than 240 measures dictated by the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021), 55 of them in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current U.S. administration, of Democrat Joe Biden, maintains that policy in force, despite promises of change during his presidential campaign.