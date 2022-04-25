Central Cuban Province Boosts Organic Gardening





Sancti Spiritus, April 22 (ACN) The development of urban and sub-urban gardening in the central province of Sancti Spiritus continues to consolidate as an example to follow by the rest of the country.



During a working visit to this province, the National Urban Gardening Team learned that all eight municipalities had achieved good results in the project, especially in all organic gardens.



Elizabeth Peña Turruellas national urban, sub-urban and family agriculture director said that the Sancti Spiritus experience should be expanded given the results obtained by all entities involved in the project.



The working visit ended up with suggestions like keeping up the work done and expand the projects at provincial levels so to increase and maintain permanent availability of fresh vegetable for the people.