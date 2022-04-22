Havana receives visit from government authorities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, began today the second day of the government's visit to Havana with a tour of the Enrique Jose Varona University of Pedagogical Sciences.



The Presidency reported on Twitter that in that center of higher studies, the head of state learned about the Pedagogical Thematic Park, which has 27 actions planned to promote pedagogical innovation.



This Park will be used to implement research in Ciudad Escolar Libertad, which can be generalized to other educational communities, and thus contribute to the integral formation of science management.



Milda Lesbia Diaz, rector of the University, updated on the main projects that are already being developed, many of which involve different sectors and companies.



During his visit to the University of Pedagogical Sciences, the Cuban president visited the Pharmaceutical Laboratory of Education, a project from which some 12,000 bottles of medicines are produced monthly from natural products.



At the same time, in the municipality of East Havana, PM Manuel Marrero analyzed the Economic-Social Development Strategy of that territory which has about 179,000 inhabitants and eight popular councils.



With the participation of the Governor of the city, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata and other officials of Havana, the Intendant of the municipality, Jose Angel Ordaz Pacheco, reported on the situation of the territory in key scenarios such as health, housing and social development plans.



There, it was learned that the demarcation promotes 14 local development projects, according to its potentialities, and has 78 MSMEs and three non-agricultural cooperatives.



On Thursday, on the first day of this fourth governmental visit to Havana, programs of interest in different areas, such as health, education, tourism and attention to vulnerable communities, were evaluated.