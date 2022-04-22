Cuba and US review fulfillment of immigration agreements





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Cuba and the United States reviewed on Thursday in Washington the fulfillment of bilateral migration agreements, in a new round of talks, Cuban foreign ministry reported.



The round was chaired by Cuban deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio Dominguez and Deputy assistant secretary of state of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Emily Mendrala.



A statement from the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs stressed that Cuba reiterated its concern over the U.S. government's measures that stimulate migration, hinder legal and orderly migration, and generate socio-economic conditions that encourage emigration.



It stressed that these measures, among them those associated with the extreme tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, cause loss of lives and the perpetration of crimes of smuggling of migrants, migratory fraud and trafficking in persons, a situation that affects both countries and the region.



The Cuban delegation also insisted on the obligation of the U.S. government to guarantee the issuance in Havana of no less than 20,000 visas annually to Cubans to emigrate to the United States, a commitment that has been unfulfilled since 2017.



It further emphasized that there is no justification whatsoever for keeping that service interrupted in Cuba and forcing the aspiring emigrant to travel to Guyana for his application to be processed and reiterated that the United States must cease hindering and violating the rights of Cubans to travel to third countries in the area.

Cuba demands compliance with bilateral migration agreements in their entirety and not selectively.