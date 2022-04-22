Cuba and China strengthen parliamentary ties





Havana, Cuba, April 22 (ACN) Lawmakers from Cuba and China expressed on Thursday, in a virtual meeting, the willingness to continue strengthening the close ties that characterize the historic relations between the two nations.



At the headquarters of the Cuban parliament, Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), told Wang Chen, vice president of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, that the two countries have common issues to continue development from the respective legislative bodies.



She welcomed the Chinese parliamentarians and officials on behalf of Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the ANPP.



She also thanked the Asian country for its unwavering support to the just request to put an end to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, which Cuba presents every year before the United Nations General Assembly.



Mari Machado reaffirmed the firm position of support for the principle of one China and condemned the unfounded campaigns to discredit that nation.



For his part, Wang Chen, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, said that both countries are developing political dialogue at the highest level.



He stressed the need for the parliaments to deepen mutual exchanges and continue supporting each other against hegemonism and the politics of force.



Chen also affirmed that China is willing to work with Cuba to increase cooperation in strategic sectors such as trade, agriculture, tourism and the bio-pharmaceutical industry.



The ANPP was represented by Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, president of the International Relations Commission; Caridad Diego Bello, president of the Cuba-China Parliamentary Friendship Group; Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission, and Omar Torres Olivares, official in charge of Asia and Oceania.