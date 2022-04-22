Over 70 Thousand Havana Trade and Service Workers will March on May Day





Havana, April 21 (ACN) The National Union of Trade and Gastronomic Service Workers will mobilize over 70 thousand workers to participate at Havana’s May Day march.



The announcement was made on Thursday during meeting of the union in which hundreds of workers from state and non-state companies ratified their commitment to join the demonstration along their colleagues and relatives bearing colorful banners and shouting slogans related to their work, achievements and challenges.



Massive May Day marches in Cuba return after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 spread and at times when the people express their unity around the Cuban Communist Party, their leaders against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.

The National Trade and Service Workers’ Union secretary Pedro Luis Simon Rodriguez called on promoting the festivities in work centers and also guarantee the production plans with quality in all services.