Cuban Government Addresses Havana’s Economic and Social Programs





Havana, April 21 (ACN) Cuban central government authorities have addressed ongoing economic and social programs in the province of Havana as part of a working visit that kicked off on Thursday.



The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, learned at the University of Havana about priorities, impacts and working guidelines related to the province’s economic and social development strategy, according to the Presidency of the Republic.



The working meeting stressed the fact that Havana has the country’s largest scientific potential, which must be used to guarantee local development. “The implementation of the Life Task on Climate Change, the National Plan against COVID-19, are two major examples about the use of science and innovation as part of Havana’s development strategy, according to the Twitter site of the Presidency.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero visited the National Hotel of Cuba and met with directives of hotel chains on the performance of tourism in the capital.



The province counts on 79 hotels with 13 thousand hotel rooms; while over 144 thousand international visitors have arrived here in the first three months of the year.



The Premier also learned about Havana’s Tourism Development Plan up to 2030, which includes several projects. He insisted in the need to take the most out of all reserves in the local economic sector, in the marketing area and in the joint action with all economic actors.



The top government official also toured a Havana north-western municipality with 179 thousand inhabitants where he stressed the need to work to guarantee basic services for the community with emphasis on what has been identified as vulnerable settlements.



Meanwhile the working visit took Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda to a University Gynecology-Obstetrics Hospital in the municipality of Marianao, to the western section of the capital city where he toured delivery wards and spoke with workers and patients on the hospital conditions and medical attention.



Improving medical training is a constant challenge, said the health minister during his visit to the hospital.



This is the fourth government visit to Havana, which also included Cuban vice-president Salvador Valdes, deputy prime ministers and ministers in several fields.

