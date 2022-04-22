Russia Ships Wheat Donation to Cuba





Havana, April 21 (ACN) The Russian Federation handed in to Cuban authorities a donation of 19 thousand 526 metric tons of wheat, valued at over six million dollars to support the island’s struggle against COVID-19.



The hand-in ceremony was presided over by Russian ambassador to Cuba Andrei A. Guskov, and Cuban first deputy ministers Mercedes Lopez from the Food Industry and Ana Teresita Gonzalez from the Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.



The Russian diplomat reiterated his government’s willingness to keep assisting the island even under a complex international scenario marked by the strengthening of the US blockade of Cuba and coercive sanctions against Moscow, which aim at weakening the strategic relations between Cuba and Russia.



Ambassador Guskov recalled previous aid shipments to Cuba, including five cargo planes that arrived here with 83 tons of medications to support public health as well as other planes that brought 170 tons of foodstuffs and medical equipment.



First Deputy Minister of the Food Industry Mercedes Lopez recalled the brotherhood shared by the two nations, even in the face of challenges posed by the world economic crisis stemming by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the US economic siege of the island.



Russia and Cuba share historic relations of friendship since the reestablishment of diplomatic links boosted by Revolution leader Fidel Castro on 8 May 1960, such relationship keeps strengthening in areas such as energy, transportation, I.T., Telecommunications, healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry.