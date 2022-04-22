Parliament checks health centers in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The chairperson of the Health and Sports Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), Cristina Luna Morales, toured the main health institutions in the city of Pinar del Río as part of a parliamentary visit to Cuba’s westernmost province.



Ms. Luna Morales sounded out public opinion among local residents and health workers about the condition and quality of the health services, their potential for improvement and the challenges ahead.



She also visited community pharmacies, a polyclinic and the "Abel Santamaría" Provincial Hospital, where she learned details about the services available to the population and what is being done to improve them and to save resources and received information about current investment projects, which include an oxygen production plant and a neonatology ward.



Started on Wednesday, this fifth visit by parliament members to a Cuban province involves directors of seven permanent work commissions.