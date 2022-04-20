All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Over 40 injured in traffic accident



PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) A traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon on the highway linking the provinces of Havana and Pinar del Río took a preliminary toll of 48 injured.

First Lieutenant Yoel Pozo Acosta, provincial traffic chief, said that a private truck carrying passengers between both provinces went off the road in a straight stretch and overturned and remarked that an inquiry is under way into the causes of the accident.

This is the third road accident with serious consequences occurred so far this year in the province of Pinar del Río, where the accident rate is on an upward trend.

