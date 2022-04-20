Gala for 61st anniversary of the victory at Bay of Pigs





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) With an artistic program attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and top political and government leaders, the 61st anniversary of the victory at Bay of Pigs was honored today in this city at Teatro Nacional.



The program featured performing artists, music bands and the screening of excerpts from speeches by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, as well as poems by popular TV actors.



The evening ended with a sing-along to the rhythm of Cuba, qué linda es Cuba, sung by Osdalgia Lesmes accompanied by Banda Nacional de Conciertos.



The victory of the Cuban people at Bay of Pigs went down in history as the first great defeat of Yankee imperialism in America.



