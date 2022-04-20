Cuban Electric Workers Hard at Work to Reestablish Power Output





Havana, April 19 (ACN) The Cuban Electric Company announced restless efforts to reestablish power output after breakdown of major thermo-electric plant plus other unexpected events.



In a news release the Electric Company explains that the Antonio Guiteras thermo-electric plant, in western Matanzas province, concluded repairs to be hooked to the national grid today, but a new boiler-related breakdown did not allow its return to operations on Tuesday evening.



The release explains that along with the aforementioned situation, a unit of the Maximo Gomez thermo-electric plant in the western Mariel region went out of service, causing additional problems.



The power generation is insufficient to meet the electricity demand so an impact is expected to take place Tuesday evening, for which measures have been taken to reduce power consumption in state entities, while rational use of energy is also crucial in the residential area, the news release explains.