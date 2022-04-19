Cuba to have digital employment file





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) In the effort towards Cuba's digital transformation, the ministry of labor and social security (MTSS) will make available to the administrations an innovative computer system for human resources management, which would be considered the digital employment file.



Adelaida Puente Aspillaga, its director of organization, planning and information, commented on its importance, highlighting that the tool, which is being gradually implemented in the country, will make information available in real time, a considerable advance, since up to now the resources managed have been done based on the expired month.



Speaking exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, she said that they expect Sigerh to eventually replace the paper labor file and thus eliminate the loss of years of service due to deterioration of documents or any other situation incurred by the employing entity.



This tool, which was technically developed by the company Xetid, is available for computers and mobile devices, just by activating the data and at no additional cost.



Sigerh not only benefits companies and organizations, it was also designed under the premise of contributing to facilitate processes for citizens, for example, it shortens retirement procedures and makes it possible to know if the requirements for retirement are fulfilled and to calculate the possible amount to be received, Puente Aspillaga concluded.