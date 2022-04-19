Outstanding Cuban Musician Jose Luis Cortes Passed Away





Havana, April 18 (ACN) Outstanding Cuban musician Jose Luis Cortes, known as “El Tosco”, passed today at 70 as a consequence of a stroke, the Cuban Music Institute reported.



Jose Luis Cortes, Flautist, arranger, composer, music producer and band director developed a large and fruitful work in the Cuban music scene.



Cortes was granted the National Music Prize 2017 and he is considered one of the creators of the new flautist’s school of Cuban popular music.



His passing was regretted by several institutions including the Cuban Union of Writers and Artists, the Music Edition and Records EGREM, and others.