Cubans Pay Homage to Outstanding Former Foreign Minister Raul Roa





Havana, April 18 (ACN) In the presence of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, workers and professors at Havana’s Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI) pay homage on Monday to Raul Roa Garcia, who was known as an outstanding scholar, diplomat and former Foreign Minister on his 115th birthday.



In his tribute-paying statements, Alberto Moreno, an ambassador who worked under Roa, stressed the former foreign minister’s capacity to synthesize with clarity the emancipatory essence of the Cuban Revolution in the international arena.



Moreno recalled the huge efforts by Roa to dignify Cuban diplomacy before the international community and his insistence in the need to increase culture and the use of foreign languages by Foreign Service workers.



All the ethics present in his acting led him to consolidate the foundational principles of a revolutionary school that taught how to carry out the international policy which is still present in our times, said Moreno.



Four-year student Anaylin Castillo stressed the significance of Raul Roa’s legacy and thinking in our days, particularly in the training of the new generations of revolutionaries committed to the historic project of Socialism.



Raul Roa Garcia, known as the Foreign Minister of Dignity, was born in Havana, on 18 April 1907 to a patriotic and pro-impendence family, which influenced his understanding about social struggle for the true independence of Cuba.



His work as Foreign Minister of Cuba between 1959 and 1976 was well-known against the imperialistic actions to isolate the Cuban Revolution during the US-led 1961 mercenary invasion of Bay of Pigs and the 1962 Missile Crisis.



The meeting was also attended by the Heroes of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute and Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution grassroots organization, as well as by workers from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.