Cuba works to reconnect major thermoelectric plant to the national power system





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Operators of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), with the support of specialized teams, are working to intervene in the area of the boiler and evaluate the unforeseen failure that occurred there last Saturday, which caused the unit of that plant to go out of service.



According to a report in the Granma newspaper, CTE general director Misbel Palmero Aguilar explained that this failure is not related to the one that occurred in mid-March in that same area, and assured that the plant has the technical forces and resources to undertake the repair work.



The manager underlined the complexity of working on a site made up of some 40 meters of piping, and indicated that, in spite of the difficulty of the operations and the technological challenge involved, the conditions are in place to shorten the repair time as much as possible.



The Electrical Power Plant (UNE by its Spanish acronym) recently highlighted that the unforeseen output of Guiteras, along with a group of thermoelectric power plants undergoing maintenance to ensure the summer, make the reserve to operate the national electrical system (SEN)

insufficient.

According to such entity, the situation will affect the service during peak demand hours, although work is being carried out uninterruptedly to return the Guiteras unit to the operation of the SEN.