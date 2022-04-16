resident Diaz-Canel Recalls Cuban Response to 1961 US Air Raids of Local Airports





Havana, April 15 (ACN) Recalling the US bombing of Cuba airports 61 years ago, Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the braveness of the Cuban people by writing on his Twitter account that Cuba’s heroism prevailed over cowardice.



In April 1961, over the shrapnel the socialist decision adopted by a humble people prevailed as they were determined to build for the humble and willing to give their lives to defend their choice, wrote the Cuba president.



Diaz-Canel also cited a verse by National Poet Nicolas Guillen “The Numerous Blood” recalling young Cuban artillery soldier Eduardo Garcia Delgado who was killed under the US air raid, but just before dying he used his own blood to write the name of Fidel.



On April 15, 1961, US jets bombed the air bases in Havana and San Antonio de los Banos and Santiago de Cuba as prelude to the mercenary invasion that would take place April 17 on Bay of Pigs.