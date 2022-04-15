Bolivian Medical Donation Arrives in Cuba





Havana, April 14 (ACN) The Bolivian Solidarity Coordinator, an organization grouping social, indigenous and famer associations donated 2 million 286 thousand syringes and needles to support medical services at the Centro Habana Pediatric Hospital and in other health institutions in this capital city.



Juan Rogelio, representative of the Bolivian organization, told the Cuban News Agency that the donation is a gesture of gratitude with the people and government of Cuba for their unconditional assistance during the literacy campaign, the Miracle Mission eye surgery project and the work of Cuban medical brigades in that South American nation.



Abel Sosa Martinez, vice-president of the Cuban Friendship Institute said that the generous action shows a huge symbolism amidst the adversities facing the island nation due to the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade which now aims at depriving the country from its major sources of revenues under the pandemic and the international crisis.



Meanwhile, Juan Javier Rivas, Charge d’ Affairs at the Bolivian embassy in Cuba referred to the satisfaction stemming from handing the donation as a gesture of reciprocity.



The donation hand-in ceremony was also attended by Yamira Palacios, head of the Collaboration Department with the Public Health Ministry and Erelis Verona, director of the Centro Habana Pediatric Hospital.

