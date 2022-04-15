Díaz-Canel visits neighborhood in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) “We have to get involved and give support, because this is everyone's work and it is for the better,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said today during a visit to the Havana neighborhood of Miraflores-Jesús Menéndez, in the municipality of Boyeros.



Upon his tour around the area, which included a local medical clinic, a warehouse and a children’s playground, Díaz-Canel talked with the residents and learned about what they are doing as a community, an effort he referred to as “progressive transformation”, and remarked that, despite so many accomplishments, much remains to be done.



During the President’s visit, Susel Lameré, first secretary of the Party in the municipality of Boyeros, said that nothing is more important than the self-esteem and dignity of a human being, the concept put forward by Fidel Castro that underlies everything they do in their neighborhood.



According to the Presidency, one of the main social challenges of this community is to keep urging young people between the ages of 16 and 30 to get a job.