Díaz-Canel highlights benefits of Cuba's controls and audits





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed today on Twitter that prevention and education should be at the root of the inspections and audits carried out in the country and pointed out that it is not just a matter of checking things but of teaching everyone to strengthen internal control and improve prevention.



During the annual evaluation meeting of the Comptroller General’s Office of the Republic, the President praised the entity’s results in 2021 and gave it new missions for the present year, in line with the challenges facing Cuba nowadays and the transformations currently under way.



Díaz-Canel recognized that every step of the directors and specialists of the Comptroller’s Office and its more than 7,300 auditors reveals their sense of responsibility and commitment to the Revolution, as well as their vocation for self-improvement, as evidenced by the guidelines and methodologies they devised to control or audit a certain program or emerging task.