Cuba strives to recover Housing Program in 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Construction intends to fulfill the plan of 37,991 new homes despite the current limitations in that field, according to Minister René Mesa Villafaña, who remarked that the top leadership of the country is monitoring this effort, aware that the demand far exceeds the supplying.



No Cuban province reached the local construction target in 2021, but this year the country expects to produce 1,400,000 tons of cement—that is, 600,000 more than the previous year—and increase the use of alternative fuels in this industry, as well as to strengthen the sector’s innovation and development programs and its links with universities and research centers.



In his final comments, the minister referred to the Housing Bill currently in preparation with a view to its approval by the Cuban Parliament.