Cuban President Commends Performance of Comptroller’s Office





Havana, April 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez praised the performance of the General Comptroller’s Office in 2021 and he assigned the office new missions in 2022 in tune with the challenges and transformations facing the nation.



During the annual meeting of the office, Diaz-Canel described as a quality step forward the fact that over 60 percent of the alleged corruption cases were detected last year by the audit system and that the three social and economic development pillars are well identified by the office: computerization of processes, social communication and science and innovation.



He also praised the preventive, educative approach of the audits carried out, which also contributed to the strengthening of the internal control system in many companies and its base units.



The President called for support of every action related to the people’s control as an expression of real democracy and transparency, because the workers are the best actors in denouncing, fighting and preventing corruption.



Diaz-Canel asked the Comptroller’s Office to supervise the performance of municipal actors at times when they have more autonomy and prerogatives for the decentralization of resources while new projects come up with the participation of the private sector.



The struggle against inflation and its speculative prices both in the state and private sectors was also highlighted by the head of state, who insisted in rigorous economic and financial investigation in companies with irregularities in their payrolls.

