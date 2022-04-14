Mexico Returns 37 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, April 13 (ACN) Mexican authorities on Wednesday returned 37 irregular Cuban migrants to the island in tune with bilateral migration accords.



A total of 24 men and 13 women who legally left Cuban territory to travel through third countries towards the Mexican-US border, were all returned through Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.



All the Cuban migrants were returned to their places of origin after being taken a PCR test for COVID-19.



One thousand 680 Cubans have been returned so far this year by operations carried out by Mexican authorities and by other countries: Mexico has returned 928 migrants; United States 695; Bahamas 55, Cayman Islands 2.



The increasing migration of Cubans to the US has considerably been encouraged by the failed US family reunification visa policy for Cuban citizens, along the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.