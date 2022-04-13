Cuban Foreign Minister condemns U.S. manipulation of Human Rights





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, remarked today on Twitter that the United States considers human rights as a tool that it uses in an opportunistic manner to attack countries that refuse to yield to its dictates and rewards and gives money to governments with lousy human rights records.



The Foreign Minister recently pointed out also via Twitter that the U.S. blockade is the main cause that the human rights of the Cuban people are violated and highlighted that the Island’s project of social justice and international solidarity is a landmark in terms of the protection and promotion of those rights.



In the midst of the pandemic, the Donald Trump administration intensified the said blockade with more than 200 coercive measures which current president Joseph Biden has kept in place.



A recent statement by the Cuban government on the 60th anniversary of the proclamation that formalized the unilateral policy stresses that the U.S. blockade is at the root of Washington's strategy to restrict the Cuban people’s legitimate right to defend their sovereignty and build a liberating project free of any imperialist domination.