Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra competes in Belgium today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will stand out today as a reference among the best road cycling teams in the Belgian classic Brabantse Pijl (Brabant Arrow) just before the mythical Ardennes campaign.



Sierra will be teaming up with the Colombian Paula Patiño, the Serbian Jelena Erić, the Spanish Sara Martín, the Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and the Australian Sarah Gigante in this competition that gathers 24 multinational clubs boasting a galaxy of cycling stars for this 139-km-long UCI 1.HC professional event.



Last year, the Cuban finished 15th in this race at the front of the leading pack and 57 seconds behind the medalists.



Sierra and the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten—the best female road racer in the world—have been Movistar’s most outstanding members so far in the season, with brilliant performances in the Flanders, Belgium competition.