Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban scientists for Honorary Award of Labor Heroes





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Thank you very much, Heroes of Cuba, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, as he congratulated the 13 Cuban scientists who were awarded the Honorary Title of Heroes of Labor.



The recognition to their dedication and commitment, published in Presidential Decree 401, acknowledges the work of Agustin Lage, Eduardo Martinez, Jose Luis Fernandez, Tania Combret, Luis Saturnino Herrera, Mitchel Joseph Valdes-Sosa, Raul Casero, Iran Millan, Maria Elvira Davila, Luis Paneque, Martha Zoe Lemus, Francisca Holder and Modesto Samon.



In addition, the same decree, at the proposal of the Cuban Workers' Federation, granted the Lazaro Peña Order to more than 50 scientists, researchers and union leaders in the sector.



The Gold Star to the Heroes of Labor is awarded to Cuban and foreign citizens in recognition of extraordinary merits achieved in their work or in the struggles for the conquests, as well as for the consistent practice and valuable contributions to proletarian internationalism, among others.