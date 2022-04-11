Over 80% of people in Cuban special municipality attended popular consultation on the family code





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The popular consultation on the draft Family Code concluded in the Isle of Youth with an average of 81 % of attendance at meetings, where it was ratified that in Cuba there is a tradition of collective construction of the legal system.



More than 2,700 proposals resulted from the 598 planned meetings, of which more than half support the spirit and the text of the document to be approved in a referendum next September with the suggested modifications, commented Yolanda Blanco, president of the Municipal Electoral Council (CEM).



The official said that -as in the rest of the national territory- the most debated issues were related to marriage and parental responsibility, in the latter case it was proposed to modify the term, but not its essence.



The draft of the Cuban Family Code is in line with the international conventions to which the country is a signatory, hence its timeliness and relevance, in addition to resembling in its essence the reality of the nation, which was governed by a text with 47 years of existence.