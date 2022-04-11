Cuba marks 127th anniversary of the landing at Playitas de Cajobabo





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled today on Twitter the 127th anniversary of the landing of Jose Marti and Maximo Gomez by Playita de Cajobabo, on April 11, 1895, and stressed the significance of the date.



Cuban leader quoted Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, who described that historic event as an extraordinary feat, and the site where it took place as a sacred place.



On the same social media, Cuban PM Manuel Marrero referred to the event and recalled that during a government visit to the province of Guantanamo he had the opportunity to visit the museum that preserves the history of that day.



Aylin Alvarez, first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) National Board, also recalled on Twitter the date and said that the Playita de Cajobabo is today a sacred site, which holds a lot of symbols.



On April 11, 1895, after a difficult sea crossing, Jose Marti and Maximo Gomez arrived in Cuba to join the struggle for independence.



On the night of April 11, 1995, Fidel Castro paid homage to the expeditionaries and walked with a Cuban flag through that place at the same hour in which, 100 years earlier, Marti and Gomez had landed.