Diaz-Canel congratulates Lopez Obrador on renewal in office





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, congratulated today on Twitter his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was ratified on Sunday as president of his nation.



According to the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considered that the recall referendum, held on Sunday, was an expression of democracy.



In a message on his social media, Lopez Obrador described the recall exercise as a "historic" day that represents a step forward in the goal of enforcing participatory democracy in the country.



According to data presented by the president of Mexico's national electoral institute (INE by its Spanish acronym), Lorenzo Cordova, -based on preliminary sampling- the count determined that between 90.3% and 91.9% of voters gave their support for Lopez Obrador to remain in the Mexican presidency, that is, between 14.2 and 15.9 million voters.



Meanwhile, between 6.4% and 7.8% of voters chose the option of having AMLO's presidential mandate revoked, and between 1.6% and 2.1% cancelled their vote.