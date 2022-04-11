Diaz-Canel mourns the death of outstanding Cuban judoka





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Cuban judo player Estela Rodriguez, the first world judo champion, who died suddenly on Sunday.



Born in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, Estela Rodriguez died in Havana, victim of a heart attack due to conditions associated with the diabetes she suffered.



He won silver at the World Championships in Barcelona-1991 and bronze at the World Championships in Japan-1995. In the Pan American Games of Indianapolis-1987 she placed second and third, in the 72 kg and open weight, respectively, and in Havana-1991 she won in both categories.

She is one of the hundred best Cuban athletes of the 20th century, and was exalted to the Hall of Fame of the Panamerican Judo Confederation.