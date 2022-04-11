Cuban vice PM checks measures for agricultural production in westernmost province





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Cuban deputy prime minister, checks today in Pinar del Rio the implementation of the 63 measures designed in Cuba to revitalize agriculture and encourage productions.



One year after the approval of this "package", the province has 28 new agricultural markets, most of them repaired to offer new services to the population through the administration of enterprises.



Victor Fidel Hernandez, delegate of Agriculture in thta territory, explained that as part of the Agricultural Development Bank, 52 million pesos have been financed to some 38 producers.



The province shows delays in the delivery of usufruct lands to some 997 people who are currently requesting them, an aspect on which the vice PM insisted due to the need to produce food and because it is one of the most serious problems in agriculture at present.