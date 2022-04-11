Díaz-Canel celebrates 61st anniversary of Cuban daycare centers





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on Twitter the teachers and staff of the daycare centers on the 61st anniversary of these educational institutions inspired by love for children.



The first three daycare centers were officially opened in Cuba on April 10, 1961, and although at first they just received and looked after children, the ultimate goal was to give them an education, the reason that the Cuban State took steps to qualify their staff and facilitate the provision of pedagogical, medical, stomatological and ophthalmological care, as well as nursing services, meals and clothing, among other benefits for their roll of children between the ages of 45 days and 6 years.



Vilma Espín, Heroine of the Mountains and Plains and founder of the Federation of Cuban Women, which she presided until she died on June 18, 2007, was the spirit behind and main promoter of the daycare centers in Cuba.