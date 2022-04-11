Díaz-Canel urges enforcement of animal welfare legislation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez appealed today for compliance with the decree on Animal Welfare and expressed his condemnation of anyone who breaks this law.



An act of animal mistreatment during a rodeo show of the 23rd International Agroindustrial Food Fair FIAGROP 2022 was denounced these days in social networks, which led the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) to state its disagreement with the "regrettable events” that involved artists and athletes of the national rodeo team.



The General Division of the National Animal Health Center (CENASA) and the Livestock Business Group (GEGAN) are looking into the case and will take the required administrative and disciplinary measures.



MINAG declared that the penalties will be consistent with the legal provisions of Decree-Law No.31/2021 on Animal Welfare and its Regulatory Decree 38/2021, which lay down the duty of all Cuban citizens to protect natural resources, flora and fauna, and the environment.