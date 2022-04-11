Díaz-Canel hails innovation and creative resistance as pillars of Party action





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Innovation and creative resistance must be the pillars of every action of the Party, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said in his closing speech to the Evaluation Assembly of the political organization in the province of Havana, stressing that these meetings, held nationwide, have made it possible for the country’s top leaders to learn about the implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines emanating from the 8th Party Congress, held in April last year.



“Youth engagement is essential to strengthen Party unity because they are the continuators of our historical process, and to this end we must foster their participation in and contribution to socialist construction,” he remarked. “As society’s guiding force, the Party must spark social debate and work together with the institutions to find innovative solutions to our problems.”



The President also addressed topics such as the way the current pandemic has fueled extreme right-wing and fascist thinking around the world, which Cuba must counter based on the anti-imperialist roots and profound humanism of the Revolution.



“We Cubans are fortunate to rely on a historical process that has always promoted social justice and the final victory of truth over our enemy’s every hostile campaign,” he added as he decried the intensification of the U.S. blockade and the media wars intended to stifle the socialist project.