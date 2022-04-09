Representatives from Cuban central provinces analyzed draft penal laws





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) MPs to the National Assembly of People's Power from the provinces of Ciego de Avila and Camagüey analyzed in this city the draft laws of the Penal Code, Penal Execution and the Process for the Protection of Constitutional Rights.



Marisela Sosa Ravelo, vice president of the People's Supreme Court, presented the aforementioned legal documents, while specifying that the draft Penal Code Law combines in its text the code in force with some modifications and introductions made as a result of the updating of the Constitution of the Republic.



The document regulates other articles related to terrorism, the Electoral Law and humanitarian rights, and creates 37 new concepts, including 15 associated with the protection of rights, principles and guarantees, reinforced in the Magna Carta approved in 2019, the specialist said.



With the participation of experts appointed by the Ministry of Higher Education in all the universities of the country, more than 1,800 people attended the study meetings to socialize and understand each topic exposed in this regard.



Based on these consultations, 933 criteria were received from the legal sector, different agencies, deputies and the population, including rectification, modification, addition and deletion of elements in the text, and 78 articles were proposed to be modified.



The regulation of the most serious violations, which are linked to constitutional precepts related to material and environmental resources, is one of the novelties of the draft Penal Code Law.