Cuban deputy PM assesses upgrade progress of major cement factory





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) The Commander of the Revolution and Deputy prime minister of the country, Ramiro Valdes Menendez, evaluates in this city(central region) the progress of the modernization works of the 26 de Julio Cement Factory, in the industrial port municipality of Nuevitas.



The guarantees for the investment being carried out there, one of the main investments being developed in the country, mainly for construction works, include the assurance of aggregates, affected in the work.



The analysis, which is systematically carried out by the Cuban deputy prime minister, is attended by authorities of the province and of that municipality, due to the importance of cement production for the investment programs of the territory and the nation.