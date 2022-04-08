Diaz-Canel presides over evaluation assembly of the comunist party in Cuban eastern province





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) The Evaluation Assembly of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Las Tunas is being held in this city, presided over by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country.



Rene Perez Gallego, first secretary of the political organization in the territory reads a summary of the evaluation report, which highlights the critical position on the unresolved problems and the proposed measures to find solutions to them.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo and secretary of organization of the PCC, also attends the meeting, in which food production, the sugar cane program and the situation of the services provided to the population are the main topics to be discussed.



Jorge Luis Broche Lorenza, member of the PCC secretariat and head of the social department, is also attending the meeting.