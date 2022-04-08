Cuban President Calls for Cocoa and Coconut Production-supply Network





Guantanamo, Cuba, April 7 (ACN) The First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called in Guantanamo for a production-supply network in the processing of cocoa and coconut as a necessary option for the province and its municipality of Baracoa.



Diaz-Canel made his statements during the provincial Communist Party meeting which ratified Rafael Perez Fernandez as first Communist Party Secretary in Guantanamo. The Cuban President stressed the need to supply new industries with the local fruits to extract coconut oil and cocoa chocolate and other by-products.



Several farmers at the meeting praised local efforts towards social and economic development which are yielding fruit along with potential still to be exploited.