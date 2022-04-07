Díaz-Canel presides over Party meeting in the province of Santiago de Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is heading today the discussions of the grassroots members of the Party in the province of Santiago de Cuba about their performance and the role of the organization in the economic and ideological battles.



Topics such as the responsibility of the Party regarding the cadre policy, the exemplary nature of its members and their interaction with Cuban youth as the continuators of the Revolution, the strengthening of the socialist state enterprise as the country’s main economic actor, food production and the fight against subversion, both physically and online, are top of the local communist agenda.



Joining the President are Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, and Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat and head of the Department of Social Services.



The assembly gathers 249 provincial delegates and 50 guests, including Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés and Hero of Labor Lázaro Expósito.