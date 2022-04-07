Tribute to the founding fathers in eastern Cuba









SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Delegates to the Provincial Evaluation Assembly of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) paid tribute today to the founding fathers of the nation.



Leading the ceremony were Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, José Ramón Monteagudo, First Secretary of the Party in the province and Governor Beatriz Johnson, who laid a wreath at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery.



The 250 delegates to the Party meeting also laid red roses to the Parents of the Homeland Mariana Grajales and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, to the Apostle of Independence José Martí, and to the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, and reasserted their commitment to the defense of their legacy in the conviction that the ideological political work of the Party is essential to counter the US government's attempts to stifle the Revolution.



Later on, the delegates visited the Vilma Espín Memorial on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the birth of the Heroine of the Mountains and Plains.



Margiola Sánchez del Campo, director of the museum, explained that the institution displays photos and personal objects that illustrate the life and work of the eternal president of the Federation of Cuban Women and honor her role in the student struggles, her unconditional support to the revolutionary process and her efforts for the emancipation of women.



The participants in the assembly will discuss political-ideological work, the dynamics of the grassroots organizations and the qualification of their cadre and will undertake to remain loyal to the Cuban socialist system.