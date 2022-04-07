Chair of U.S. Agricultural Coalition for Cuba advocates better relations to improve food supply





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) "We believe that with better trade and political relations we can improve food production in Cuba, export more fresh fruits from the United States that are very difficult to get here and encourage exchange between producers of both countries,” Paul Johnson remarked to ACN after his words in the opening of the 3rd Agricultural Conference, under way in Havana until April 8.



Johnson held that the relationship between the agricultural sectors of Cuba and the United States is very strong, as they share the same goals, namely to provide people with sufficient food.



"This is going to be a difficult year; Cuba's production is being hard hit by the embargo (blockade) and is lacking in fertilizers, pesticides and other consumables. This conference conveys hope: maybe we can boost commercial cooperation to alleviate this problem,” he added. “The Biden administration is not doing anything to improve the situation, and he can do a lot more, as he promised in his campaign.”



In reference to the U.S. blockade, he pointed out that something needs to be done to put an end to that policy. “That is why we are here in Cuba," he underscored.



Among the 25 members of the U.S. farmers' delegation are producers, businessmen from different states and associations that grow wheat, corn, beans, milk, rice and other items, as well as exporters of beer and other beverages, who will meet with producers and visit farms and cooperatives.



Johnson talked about the role that science can play, mentioning the example of an agreement that included the visit to Cuba of U.S. scientists who have been conducting tests for two years to try and improve potato yields in the island, which he praised as a stepping-stone to export fresh produce to Cuba on grounds that no protocol will ever be possible if there is no exchange between scientists.



"Imagine that the Cuban scientists, who are so capable, could have exchanges with the American ones. How much more could we accomplish?”