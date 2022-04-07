Cuban President presides over provincial Party meeting in eastern Cuba





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is chairing the 8th Congress Assembly in Guantánamo, attended by 150 delegates and 63 guests representing the 10 municipal committees of the Party in this province.



Enshrined in the report made public by Rafael Pérez Fernández, member of the Central Committee of the Party and its First Secretary in Guantánamo, are the efforts of the Party members, the people and the workers of Cuba’s easternmost province in favor of local socio-economic

development and to counter the effects of the criminal U.S. blockade and COVID-19, as well as the grassroots members’ every endeavor to achieve food sovereignty and an upturn in the economy.



This important assembly is intended to cast a critical eye over the progress attained in the implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines approved in the recent 8th Party Congress, a major milestone in the process of continuity of the Revolution, during which the Historic Generation handed over Cuba’s political leadership to younger leaders and Army General Raúl Castro made an in-depth and critical analysis of the country’s foreign relations and its economic, social, political and cultural situation.