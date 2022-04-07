Photographic exhibition salutes Vilma Espín’s birth anniversary





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) The photographic exhibition Naturalmente Vilma (Vilma, naturally) at the Vilma Espín Memorial in this city salutes today the 92nd birthday of the Heroine of the Mountains and Plains with images of her childhood, early studies and youth.



Memorial director Margiola Sanchez said that the exhibition, along with other activities held this week, is also dedicated to the 12th anniversary of the center and the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League on April 4.



“The photos on display highlight Vilma’s values of love for family, nature and study that she learned at an early age and practiced throughout her life,” Sanchez remarked. “This exhibition intends to capture the attention of the new generations so that they can learn about her personality,

cheerfulness, sense of responsibility and commitment to justice. It is essential to show the revolutionary before her life as a guerrilla and take her example to the youngest students through lectures, talks and historical tours.”



Since 2010, the Memorial has remained close to young people and the community with research works, contests, guidance sessions and visits to schools with a view to preserving the legacy of the indomitable revolutionary.



The memory of the eternal president of the Federation of Cuban Women comes back to life in every effort to foster social equality and strengthen women’s role as the main principles that Vilma Espín bequeathed to the Cuban Revolution.