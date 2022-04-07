Cuban Premier: We will Join the People’s March on May Day





Havana, April 6 (ACN) On May Day, International Workers’ Day, we will march along the people affirming that Cuba is ours, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.



On his official Twitter account, the Premier said that “after two years marked by the social distancing imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will march along the people.”



This year, the Cuban Workers’ Confederation and its national unions called a mass demonstration to mark International Workers’ Day, presided by the slogan “Cuba Lives and Works.”



May Day celebrations will take place in squares and communities throughout the island to demand the end of the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba, which is the main obstacle for the development of the country, and a human rights violation, the call stressed.



We will also reaffirm our decision to defend our homeland as the greatest honor and supreme duty of every Cuban, adds the call which praises the local health and science workers for their contribution to the struggle against COVID-19.